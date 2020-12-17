FTA to address trade challenges after LDC graduation





As a least developed country- Bangladesh had been enjoying facilities from many economies related to trade and commerce for decades. Following LDC graduation in 2024, Bangladesh is set to lose existing trade preferences causing huge losses in businesses held globally. Bangladesh’s exports will face an additional 6.7 percent tariff, which could result in an estimated export loss of about $2.7 billion in a year- Mia Seppo said earlier, a United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh. The amount of loss is equivalent to 8 percent of Bangladesh’s export receipts in 2015, Seppo said once upon a time. UNCTAD estimated that exports may fall by 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent after graduation. In 2016, the value of exports from Bangladesh to preference granting countries was $ 24.7 billion, which accounted for 72 percent of the total exports. Regional trade agreements and bilateral initiatives cover 90 percent of the exports.







As Bangladesh looks forward to graduating out of the least developed country (LDC) status in 2024, it is increasingly emphasizing bilateral preferential trade agreement and free trade agreement to boost its export earnings in the next three to six years. Bangladesh, which got the status of a lower middle-income country in 2015, currently benefits from preferential tariffs for its export of goods to some countries, but it might lose access to such lower trade terms once it graduates out of the LDC list by 2024, as per World Trade Organization (WTO) norms. Bangladesh is to continue to enjoy preferential trade benefits in the EU market until 2027. So, capturing alternative markets is necessary. To address the trade challenges in the LDC graduation era, Bangladesh already started its move toward inking Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with intending countries. Besides, the negations are underway for signing Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs). In most cases, Bangladesh is now looking to sign Comprehensive Economic Partnerships (CEPA), which not only cover duty but also investment, logistics, services, and other important issues.





FTA is an agreement between two or more countries to reduce or remove trade barriers and bring closer economic integration. FTA offers lower or zero tariffs on exports and imports of goods and components assigned under FTA. The government is eager to conclude a number of bilateral trade deals -FTA and Preferential Trade Agreement or PTA-before LDC graduation. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) to update the existing policy guidelines for FTA-2010 by incorporating changing patterns of global and domestic trade. In the 2010 guidelines, the FTAs are mainly focused on goods and services. Now incorporating intellectual property rights, technology, and environment. The global trade pattern has changed in the last decade and developed countries focus on emerging issues while signing FTAs or PTAs. The commerce ministry earlier took the initiative to prepare a draft guideline titled “Policy Guidelines for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA)/ Free Trade Agreement (FTA) -2020.







As part of the move, Bangladesh is now busy with talking or negating with dozen countries aiming to sign FTA or PTA. According to the commerce ministry, the government is reviewing its various trade agreements with 44 countries to find out the possibilities of signing PTAs with them. So far, Dhaka has approached 11 countries for inking FTAs with them. Currently, Bangladesh is negotiating with Nepal, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka over PTA or FTA to extend preferential or duty-free market access. Vietnam, Thailand, Morocco, Malaysia, USA, Japan, Canada, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya, South Korea, India, KSA, South Africa, Mexico, and Egypt. Three regional blocs- Gulf Cooperation council, Eurasian Economic Commission, MERCOSUR are under examination for PTA/FTA.







On 06 December 2020, Bangladesh and Bhutan signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aiming to boost trade between the two LDC category nations. Under this maiden agreement of its type, Bangladesh will enjoy duty benefit on export of 100 local products and Bhutan will enjoy duty benefit on 34 products. The PTA with Bhutan is the first such bilateral preferential trade agreement Bangladesh signed with any country since its independence in 1971. We have an emotional attachment. Bhutan was the first country to recognize Bangladesh in 1971as an independent country. Following the sign, bilateral trade is expected to boost by 15 percent per year between the economies under LDCs.







The bilateral trade volume of the two countries was just $ 12.77 million in the fiscal year 2008-09 with Bangladesh's export to Bhutan amounting to $0.61 million while it imported goods worth $12.16 million. The bilateral trade volume reached $49.65 million in the last fiscal year 2018-19 out of which Bangladesh’s exports to Bhutan totaled $7.56 million against the imports of $42.09 million. Besides, the commerce ministry has already sent the summary to the prime minister for getting her nod to form Halal Certification Authority, a move which could multiply the export of halal goods by 10 times to $10 billion from the present level of $1 billion. On 14 September 2020, the cabinet approved the draft PTA with Bhutan.





From the middle of the current year, the government has planned to sign a free trade agreement with some African nations, including Morocco- a North African country. Earlier in 2018, Bangladesh and Morocco signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation a protocol, according to foreign ministry sources. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of economic development, trade and investment, agriculture, and tourism. Bangladesh exported goods worth only US$27 to Morocco in the fiscal year 2018-19.







Besides, negotiations with Malaysia regarding FTA signing are in the process. In 2019, Bangladesh exported goods worth US$ 230 million to Malaysia, but the import from the Southeast Asian nation stood at $ 2.3 billion. A feasibility study for the FTA deal between Bangladesh and Japan also began earlier. Presently, some Bangladeshi products enter Japan under duty and quota-free facility, but it will not last long when Bangladesh graduates to the status of a developing country. As per WTO rules, a developed country like Japan can only sign an FTA, not a preferential trade agreement. Japan mainly signs an economic partnership agreement. Bangladesh imports goods worth some $1.8 billion from Japan and exports goods worth $1.3 billion from there, which is over 3.0 percent of the country’s total global trade.







Bangladesh should give attention to sign “Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA)” deal with many economies which not only cover duty but also investment, logistics, services, and other important issues. Bangladesh needs to strengthen its laws on intellectual property rights, labor, banking, and insurance to enjoy the real benefits of the CEPA. The CEPA is more than an FTA deal, comprehensive like the one the EU and Korea signed. Very recently, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has advised the concerned ministry to review FTA or PTA issues seriously. Bangladesh should not sign the countries having high trade deficit –NRR warned. The country might lose revenue earnings if FTA with high trade deficit countries is done.







The trade deficit between Bangladesh and China stood at $ 12,808 million in the fiscal year 2018-19. India’s exports to Bangladesh in FY 2018-19 were $9.21 billion and imports during the period were $1.04 billion. In FY 2018, export from Bangladesh to Malaysia was $ 232.42 million and import to Bangladesh $ 1.41 billion. It is important to note that the Chinese government wanted FTA with Bangladesh. But, incoming goods from China amount to more than $14 billion Bangladesh earns Tk 23,000 crore as import duty each year. So, FTA with China would not be wise. Rather, Bangladesh should enjoy the duty-free benefits for 97 percent of its goods granted by China following the LDC category country.







The negotiation on framing an FTA among the member states of the SAARC started in 1999 and was concluded in 2005. The talks on FTA among the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) began in 2004, but that has not concluded yet. Bangladesh is the highest user of the EU’s generalized system of preferences (GSP) under the Everything but Arms scheme among the 48 LDCs. Bangladesh alone used 67 percent of the trade preference, according to the EU. Apart from GSP, the country has been enjoying concessional duty preference in different countries under rules of origin criteria or under different regional agreements like SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Agreement), APTA (Asia Pacific Trade Agreement), and WTO’s arrangement of 97 tariff lines in the developing countries.











The writer is a banker and

economic analyst.

Email: Bangladesh was not invited to join RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) – the world’s largest free trade area with 15 economies. RCEP covers 2.2 billion people with a combined GDP of $ 26.2 trillion. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) sources said about 70.0 percent of FDI inflows in RCEP are from non-RCEP economies the competitors of Bangladesh- Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos got their membership in the RCEP. These countries will definitely get China’s favor in all affairs. The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment in these countries is expected to grow more. Bangladesh might not see FDI inflow like before. China and Japan’s attention on RCEP members must fall in a crisis moment. The experts are of the view that Bangladesh should join RCEP to address trade challenges. FTA with ASEAN and European Countries is a must right now to be sustained economically in the LDC graduation era.The writer is a banker andeconomic analyst.Email: [email protected]

