Shraddha to star opposite Ranbir



According to sources, the script for the film had not initially turned out according to the discussions Ranbir and the director had had previously. Then Deepika Padukone, who was initially considered the heroine for the film, slated to reunite with Ranbir, who acted with her in 'Tamaasha', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', decided to drop out of the film in the aftermath of allegations against 'Luv Ranjan' during the #Me Too movement. However, Shraddha replaced Deepika after which some more tweaks were made to the script. We hear now that the script is well in place. Now, even the schedule of the film for the coming few weeks has been planned out.







"After the script was locked recently, every actor has been given not only the script but also additional details including the shooting schedules," the source adds. Luv Ranjan's initial plans to get Ajay Devgn and Ranbir together for a film was postponed and instead decided to get started on a rom-com. Now in her fourth innings, Dimple Kapadia, who's been making back-to-back appearances in movies such as the recently released Christopher Nolan film 'Tenet' and upcoming films 'Pathan' and 'Brahmastra', is also a part of the Luv Ranjan rom-com cast.





--- Agencies

