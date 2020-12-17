Benzema sends Real level at top of La Liga



Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga. Athletic's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos, who put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break. Ander Capa equalised for Athletic at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.







Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real, heading in and then drilling an injury-time second. That clinching goal came moments after Courtois denied Mikel Vesga an equaliser with a fine save.



Real have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they continue to turn their season around.





Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are all on 26 points at the top of La Liga.





--- BBC

