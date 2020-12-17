Battle for crucial WTC points set to add spark to Aus-Ind rivalry

Steven Smith was back at the nets on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's training session due to sore back in Adelaide. -Getty



The Australia v India contest has been one of the most absorbing Test rivalries and the race for crucial ICC World Test Championship points will further enhance the stakes this time on Thursday.







Virat Kohli's India created history when they toured Australia two years ago, claiming the four-match series 2-1 to register the country's first Test series victory Down Under. Not much has changed in terms of the visiting team's credentials this time around, but Australia look a lot more formidable, specifically in the batting department.





Steve Smith and David Warner's returns have certainly played a role in bolstering them, but equally instrumental to Australia's rise to No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings has been the proliferation of other batsmen such as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, both of whom have established themselves as fine Test players in the last two years. And so, the hosts appear a much more intimidating batting unit than the one that failed to register a single hundred against India in 2018/19, even in the absence of Warner for the opening Test. The first Test at Adelaide also presents India the challenge of playing their first day/night Test on overseas soil. Their bowling attack, which bundled Australia A for 108 in a three-day warm-up match, is well-equipped for the task.



but the moving pink ball will also ask questions of India's batsmen - in the same warm-up, Indians had been bowled out for 194 by a second-string attack. With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, the challenge will be further amplified.





The contest will acquire more importance in the backdrop of the ICC World Test Championship. Australia and India currently occupy the top two spots on the points table, but New Zealand, who just registered a clean sweep against West Indies, are threatening to dislodge India. Australia are on firmer footing, but their dominance on the table could be jeopardised if they slip up in this series.





Remember the last time





A full-strength India side registered their first series victory on Australian soil with wins in Adelaide and Melbourne in 2018/19. Cheteshwar Pujara was key to India's success with the bat, making 521 runs at 74.42, including three centuries. Jasprit Bumrah was the dominant force with the ball, claiming 21 wickets at 17.





What they said:





Tim Paine, Australia captain: "Steve Smith and David Warner are two of the best players in the world, they've played in lots of Test matches for Australia, lots of big matches, lots of big series, so their experience not only for me to lean on but for our whole group has been awesome, and the way they've been around our group for the last 12 months has been unbelievably good, so we're very lucky to have them back."





Ajinkya Rahane, India vice-captain: "We do have a strong attack. We will miss Ishant Sharma, he is a senior fast bowler. But the guys who are here - Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj with Jasprit and Shami - are all experienced and they know how to bowl in these conditions."





--- ICC

Leave Your Comments