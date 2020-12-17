Victory Day Exhibition Football match held

An action during the traditional Victory Day Exhibition Football match at the artificial turf in BFF house on Wednesday. -BFF



The traditional Victory Day Exhibition Football match was held on Wednesday at the Artificial Turf, which was adjacent to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) House.





Bangladesh Football Federation arranges the football match on the Victory Day every year. Bangladesh Red faced Bangladesh Green in the exhibition match.





The red team won 3-0 against the green team. Former national team star goalkeeper Saeed Hasan Kakon was fooled and sent to the net three times by Khokon Das and Zakir of the red team.





Even though it was a friendly match, there was a fire of competition. No one on the field gave a single point. Yusuf and Kaiser Hamid won the hearts of the audience even during their declining career.





BFF Shadhin Bangla Football team Kazi Mohammad Salauddin handed over the trophy to the captain of the red and green team. BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Manik, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Mahfuza Akter Kiron and Bijan Barua were present at the time.





Those who have represented the country at different times in red-green jerseys played the Victory Day match in those two colored jerseys.

