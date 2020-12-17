Mansoor gets Mayor of Merton Borough's Covid-19 Award



British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad has been awarded the Mayor of Merton borough's Covid-19 Award. Councillor Sally Kenny, Mayor of the London Borough of Merton, handed the Covid-19 Award to Mansoor Ahmad on Monday the 14th December 2020 at the award recipient's residence.







The Mayor's Covid Award was awarded to Mansoor for his outstanding local contributions, and for the significant differences which he made in people's lives during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release. Mansoor has voluntarily been involved with various primary schools, secondary schools and in community works. He actively served as Parent Governor, Chairman & as a member of many Committees. Mansoor has been serving as a co-opted member for the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and Young Children People Overview & Scrutiny Panel under Merton Council.







He has currently been serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher School, and is dynamically been involved with various school committees.







Mansoor Ahmad was also awarded at the British Community Honours Award (BCHA) Ceremony in 2019, held in Parliament in October 2019, for his immense support towards British Society, having been presented with the British Citizen Award (BCA) in January 2019 for exceptional contributions to society, and for being an inspirational to other British citizens.



Mansoor is a qualified accountant currently serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest Charities in the UK.



He is also a member of the Commonwealth Journalists Association UK, having authored numerours articles published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines and newspapers. He is a life dedicated member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK.

Mansoor Ahmad served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchgange (CSE) for over 11 years.















