BGB greets BSF with sweets on Victory Day

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) greeted members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday marking the 50th Victory Day. -AA



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) greeted personnel of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday with sweetmeats at a program on the Hili border in Dinajpur marking the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh's War of Liberation.





BGB's Camp Commander of Hili Immigration Check Post (ICP) Subedar Tabibur Rahman handed over sweetmeats to his counterpart Indian Hili Camp Commander of BSF Shree Dalbir Singh and exchanged greetings on the zero line on the Hili border at noon.





A good number of BGB and BSF personnel were present at the function organized near the international boundary pillar no 285/11S on the zero line ensuring health guidelines against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.





After the program, Subedar Tabibur Rahman told journalists that three packets of sweetmeats were gifted to BSF members to greet them on the occasion of the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh.





Members of BGB and BSF greet each other with sweetmeats and other gift items on different national occasions of the two nations.





--- Mofasirul Rashed

Leave Your Comments