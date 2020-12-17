Victory Day celebrated in New Delhi



Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated the Victory Day with a vow to work for boosting Bangladesh's remarkable progress in socio-economic and political fields. The mission paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and remembered the supreme sacrifices of millions of martyrs of the independence war in a solemn celebration of the nation's historic triumph in the nine-month war against Pakistani occupying forces.





High Commissioner Muhammad Imran, accompanied by officers and staff of the mission, raised the red-and-green national flag as the national anthem played in the morning.The envoy and others placed a wreath at the portrait of the Bangabandhu at the mission's Mujib Corner.





Victory Day messages from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam were read out respectively by Md. Nural Islam, Minister (Political), Mohd. Rashedul Amin, Economic Counsellor, Wing Commander SM Ragib Samad, Assistant Defense Adviser and Md. Shafiul Alam, Counsellor, reports UNB.





Video messages from the President and the Prime Minister were also screened followed by one-minute silence and special prayer remembering Bangabandhu and the war martyrs.





High Commissioner Imran praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her dynamic and visionary leadership in the remarkable transformation of Bangladesh into a middle-income country."It is because of her leadership Bangladesh today is on the highway of development and on track to build Sonar Bangla,the dream of Bangabandhu," he said.





In its 50-year journey Bangladesh has built a vibrant economy, a stable democracy and secular society, he said. "We also feel proud that our current leadership has effectively pursued Bangabandhu's foreign policy, Friendship to All and Malice to None."





The mission also organized a painting competition for children with the theme: Victory Day of Bangladesh, a discussion meeting and a cultural program.

The celebrations had to be curtailed considering the health hazard during the coronavirus pandemic.





