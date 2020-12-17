Erdogan sees $2bn trade potential with Dhaka



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said Bangladesh and Turkey hold enormous potentials in the arena of bilateral trade to explore and the target of US$ 2 billion trade, which was mutually set earlier, could easily be achieved.







The President fondly recalled his recent meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, during his visit to Turkey in September this year to inaugurate the Bangladesh Embassy Complex, terming it very productive.







He also reiterated his proposal made earlier to the Bangladesh Foreign Minister to establish a hospital in Bangladesh with Turkish support, adding that relevant Turkish authorities are awaiting positive response from Bangladesh.







The President reiterated that Turkey would continue its unwavering support to the Rohingya issue in all forums while appreciating Bangladesh, reports UNB.





The issues were discussed when new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Mosud Mannan presented his credentials to the President of Turkey following a traditional and auspicious ceremony in Ankara on Tuesday.







The Ambassador was accompanied by his spouse Nuzhat Amin Mannan, the Deputy Chief of Mission Md. Rais Hasan Sarower and the Defence Attaché Brigadier General Md. Rashed Iqbal.





The credential ceremony was then followed by a meeting between the President and the Ambassador, where the high officials of the Turkish Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey were present including Senior Advisor to the President Ibrahim Kalin, Director of the Communication Directorate of Turkey Fahrettin Altun and Director General of South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Riza Hakan Tekin.







The Ambassador conveyed to the President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an the greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, to which he warmly reciprocated.







The Ambassador reiterated the invitation of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the Turkish President to visit Dhaka during the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 2021.







Recalling the earlier decisions taken during interactions at the highest political level to further consolidate ties in the areas of mutual interest such as trade, economy, culture, health, tourism and defence, the Ambassador sought support of the Turkish leadership and the authorities.







While appreciating encouraging developments in the defence sector, he opined that the two countries might sign an agreement between their Health Ministries on cooperation in the defence sector.







He also briefed the Turkish President of the success of the government of Bangladesh in the economic and social sectors under the pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The President assured Ambassador Mosud Mannan of all support in his effort to further deepen and widen the horizon of cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey. They also exchanged views on the evolving covid situation in Bangladesh and Turkey.







