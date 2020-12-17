'Roots of communal forces must be uprooted'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the communal forces must be resisted through the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War. "There is no compromise on the question of independence and the Liberation War. The root of communal forces must be uprooted," he told reporters after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on behalf of the party, marking the Victory Day.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said an evil communal force continues its fight against the spirit of the Liberation War.





"This time the promise of the Victory Day is that we will resist the communal forces in the spirit of Liberation War. We will not compromise on the question of our oath, our ideology, the values of the Liberation War and the ideology of independence," he said, reports BSS.





The AL general secretary said: "It is should be our pledge today that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will uproot the poison of communal forces through united efforts of all the forces of the Liberation War, At the same time, we will build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu."





About the meeting held with leaders of Hefazat and other religious organisations, he said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had held meetings with Pakistani leaders to know what they wanted.





"We also held a meeting with the leaders of religious organisations to know what they want," Quader said.





He reiterated that they would not compromise on their ideology, the values of the liberation war and the ideology of the Liberation War.









