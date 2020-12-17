Hasina-Modi virtual summit today

This file photo shows Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a virtual meeting. -India Blooms



A new chapter in the relationship between Bangladesh and India will be written today when a rail route between the neighbours will be reopened after a gap of 55 years.





The railway line from Haldibari (West Bengal) to Chilahati (Bangladesh) has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965, reports The Economic Times.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday will virtually reopen this cross-border rail route after a gap of 55 years.





As part of this initiative 10 Broad Gauge (BG) locomotives were handed over to Bangladesh and cross-border trade via railroad was launched cutting down both on time and costs.





Meanwhile, a Virtual Summit will be held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the same day on December 17.





"During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID era," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020.





Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID pandemic, read the MEA statement.





