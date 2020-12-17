Be tolerant: Hasina to AL



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated that Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths as the country has the shared history of sacrificing blood during its Liberation War in 1971. She was virtually addressing a discussion marking the Great Victory Day on Wednesday from her official residence- Ganobhaban organized by the Awami League at its 23 Bangabandhu Avenue central office.





Sheikh Hasina said, "The people of all religions will be staying in Bangladesh enjoying equal facilities as they sacrificed blood to liberate the country."







"There has been an effort to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculptures. Bangladesh is a country of non-communal spirit," she added.





Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, reassured that all will have their liberty to perform religious rituals as the government believes in that spirit.





"Islam teaches us that lesson and the great Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) also taught us the same lesson," the Prime Minister said. The head of the government talked on recent debate and said, "Everybody has to face any situation with patience and that will be our duty, and our main focus will be on what we can do for the country rather looking who said what."





Sheikh Hasina called upon the Awami League leaders and activists to bolster the party and spread the ideology of Father of the Nation to the mass people.





Regarding Covid-19 vaccine, the premier said the government has already signed a deal to procure it once it is available.





It may me mentioned her that a group of Islamists have been opposing installation of sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the name of Islam.

