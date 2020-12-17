Vow against communal forces marks V-Day

People from all walks of life paid floral tributes at the National Mausoleum for Martyrs at Savar on Wednesday in memory of the heroes who embraced martyrdom during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The nation celebrated the 50th Victory Day yesterday (16 December) by paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971 with a vow to resist the communal forces.





Valiant freedom fighters liberated the country on this day in 1971 after a nine-month-long war against Pakistani occupation forces, who carried out brutal attacks on innocent people and torched thousands of houses. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the day was celebrated on a limited scale discarding all sorts of open-air mass gatherings. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar.



On behalf of President Abdul Hamid, his military secretary SM Shamim-uz-Zaman placed a wreath at the altar of the National Mausoleum at 6:34 am.





Later, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her military secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed a wreath at the altar of the National Mausoleum.





At that time, the bugle played the last post while a smart contingent of the Armed Forces presented the 'Guard of Honour' to respect the martyrs.





Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury also paid homage to the martyrs. Besides, the cabinet members headed by Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque paid tributes to the memorial placing floral wreaths. Obaidul Quader, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and also General Secretary of central Awami League paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of the party. BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid homage on behalf of his party.





Later, the memorial was opened to all categories of visitors. Leaders and workers from various political, socio-cultural andvoluntary organizations paid tributes to the martyrs. The main altar of the memorial was covered with bouquets, garlands and flowers presented by visitors.





The memorial area wore a festive look on the victory day. Despite the outbreak of coronavirus, people from all walk of life including politicians, artists, intellectuals, freedom fighters, professionals, workers, teachers and students reached the spot from the morning to present flowers on the altar of the memorial in groups and paid their respects to the martyrs of 1971.





Many with their families and friends went to the memorial carrying flowers to pay respects to the martyrs. Three tiers of security were posted in the National Memorial area to maintain peace and discipline. Hundreds of law enforcers were deployed in the area to ensure security.





On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh achieved victory of the War of Liberation under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifices of three million martyrs and the chastity of two lakh women.





The Victory Day is a national holiday. The Victory Day is celebrated on December 16 each year to commemorate the victory of the allied forces over the Pakistani occupation forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.





The Pakistani occupation army surrendered to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India ending the nine-month bloody war.





Leave Your Comments