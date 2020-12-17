Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve draw again





Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus drew for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.





Federico Chiesa put the champions ahead with a fine strike from outside the box, his first league goal for Juve.





Remo Freuler equalised for mid-table Atalanta with a fine 25-yard strike off the underside of the bar.





Ronaldo had a chance to win the game after Chiesa was fouled but Pierluigi Gollini guessed right to save his kick.





Former Aston Villa keeper Gollini had an excellent game and denied Alvaro Morata with a good save.





Juve - who have won the past nine titles - are unbeaten after 12 league games under Andrea Pirlo, although half of them have been draws.





They are third in the table, four points behind leaders AC Milan.





Milan needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from Pierre Kalulu to draw 2-2 at Genoa and keep Serie A's other unbeaten run going.





Mattia Destro gave Genoa the lead twice with Davide Calabria scoring the first leveller.





Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty as second-placed Inter Milan won 1-0 against Napoli, who had Lorenzo Insigne sent off.





Former Manchester United trio Lukaku, Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - of AC Milan - are joint top scorers in the league with 10 goals each.

