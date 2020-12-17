More than 74 million infected across the globe





According to Johns Hopkins University the worldwide numberof Covid-19 infections reached 74,158,470 and death number stood at 1,647,873at that time.

World’s worst-hit country The United States, reported16,959,267 Covid-19 cases and 307,291 deaths. India and Brazil holding the secondhighest case totals.

India reported 9,932,547 cases and 144,096 deaths. AndBrazil’s case tally reached 7,040,608 and fatalities stood at 183,735.

Countries with more than 1.8 million cases also includedRussia, France, Turkey, Britain and Italy. And the countries with over 52,000deaths included India, Mexico, Italy, Britain, France and Iran.

Global cases hit 70 million on December 11. It took onlyfive days for the global caseload to jump from 70 million to 74 million.

The US which accounted for more than 22% of the globalcases, reported 3,019 deaths on Tuesday, the third-highest daily tally sincethe pandemic has began.

