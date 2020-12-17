Hasina-Modi virtual Summit underway

The virtual Summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina andher Indian counterpart Narendra Modi began on Thursday morning as the twotime-tested friends look for joint celebrations of mega events in 2021 andstronger collaboration in post-Covid era.

Bangladesh and India will chart out plans to take the"rock-solid and historic" Dhaka-Delhi relations to the next levelexpanding areas of cooperation between the two countries following the Summit.

Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father ofthe Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which will continue till December2021; and will celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, and theestablishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.

The Summit will be preceded by the signing ceremony of theMoUs/Protocols on the same day.

Bangladesh and India are likely to sign"four-five" bilateral documents.

The bilateral documents on Trans-boundary Elephant Conservationto Preserve Biodiversity; Framework Agreement on High Impact CommunityDevelopment Projects; Barishal Sewerage Treatment Plant; FrameworkUnderstanding on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector, and Joint Study onTechnology Transfer are likely to be signed, said a diplomatic source.

"I don't want to make any comment before the meetingbut four-five bilateral documents are on the table to get signed apart frominauguration of a number of development projects," a senior official toldmedia.

Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line,would be inaugurated along with some other projects during the virtual Summit.

The two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate acommemorative stamp on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Both sides will open a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museum.

The exhibition will be displayed in New Delhi, followed byBangladesh, the United Nations, and will finally culminate at Kolkata.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will brief the media atState guesthouse Padma at 2:30pm.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said Bangladesh will raise all thebig issues including water and border ones during the virtual Summit.

“We’ll raise our major issues, which we usually raise,” hetold reporters at his office adding that a number of “quick-impact” projectswill be inaugurated, too.

The Foreign Minister, however, said the month of Victorywill come up in a big way at the meeting because it is also a victory for Indiaas they helped Bangladesh achieve victory. “We must acknowledge thecontributions of the then Indian Prime Minister.”

Ahead of the Summit, Bangladesh said two countries, as theclosest neighbours, will continue to work together to establish a secure SouthAsia for the benefit of all people.

"What is needed is the positive mindset of our peoplestowards relations. Equally, we need to understand each other’s concerns, risksand vulnerabilities as well as opportunities," State Minister for ForeignAffairs M Shahriar Alam said.

Bangladesh sees the virtual Summit going to be held betweentwo Prime Ministers is testimony to the joint commitment to our shared history.

The Indian side said the two Prime Ministers will hold"comprehensive discussions" on the entire spectrum of the bilateralrelationship during the virtual Summit.

They will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation inthe post Covid-19 era, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Mondayofficially announcing the virtual Summit.

India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regularexchanges at the highest level, MEA said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to Indiain October 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message onthe historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020.

Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the Covidpandemic, the MEA said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh and India arewitnessing a golden chapter in their relations. “Two countries have set anexample by resolving issues like LBA and maritime boundaries through dialogueand discussion.”

He said they believe that the two countries can resolve allthe issues through discussion. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown theleadership maturity in resolving problems.”

Dr Momen said a Swadhinata Sarak will be opened marking the50 years of Bangladesh’s independence on March 26 next year.

He said the road remains functional on the Indian side whileit will be connected through Mujibnagar, Meherpur district. “It’ll help boostpeople-to-people contact between the two countries.”

Bangladesh has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modito visit Bangladesh on March 26 in person to jointly celebrate the IndependenceDay of Bangladesh. The Indian side accepted the invitation in principle.

In March this year, the two Prime Ministers joined a virtualmeeting of Saarc countries on cooperation to deal with the Covid-19 situationin the region.

Leave Your Comments