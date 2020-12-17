7 bilateral documents signed at Dhaka-Delhi virtual summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her India counterpart Narendra Modi witnessed the signing of the documents virtually.

Besides, the resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, was jointly inaugurated by the two prime ministers at the summit that started at 11:30am BdST.

The documents signed are the Framework of Understanding on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector; Framework Agreement on High Impact Community Development Projects; Protocol on Trans-boundary elephant conservation; MoU on Supply of Equipment and Improvement of Garbage/Solid Waste Disposal Ground for Barishal City Corporation; MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture; an MoU between the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhaka and the National Museum in New Delhi; and lastly the Terms of Reference for an India-Bangladesh CEOs Forum.

A commemorative stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also launched.

Moreover, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapuji Digital Exhibition,that is being hosted from New Delhi to honour the contributions of the two nations' respective fathers –Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi-- and the mark they left on the history of the 20th century.

