Nagarkanda thana press club inaugurated



Nagarkanda thana press club was inaugurated on Wednesday morning at upazila court par. Shofiqul Islam Montu is being there as Faridpur Nagarkanda upazila president and general secretary is being Shahiduzzaman Shahid. Press club president Shofiqul Islam Montu spoke the welcome speech and journalist forum's president Mizan Babur conducted the program.











Nagarkanda Upazila chairman Moniruzzaman Sardar and Upazila Executive Officer Jeti Pru were as the special guest. SP circle FM Mohiuddin, Assistant Commissioner (land) Ahsan Mahmud Russel, OC Sohel Rana, Nagarkanda thana Awami league (acting) president Abdus Sobhan, General secretary Bilayet Hossain Mia, Nagarkanda College's former principal Abu Bakar Mia, Daily Kholachokh paper's editor Mahbub Ahad, Municipal (acting) mayor Nimai Chandra Sarkar, Nagarkanda Project implementation officer Iqbal Kabir, Nagarkanda press club's general secretary Liyakot Ali, Phulsoti union chairman Arif Hossain Chowdhury, Dangi union chairman Kazi Abul Kalam, Daily Sokaler Surjodoy's editor Nizam Nokib, Daily Khola Kagoj's Nagarkanda correspondent Rahul Al Foysal, journalist shamim, Mizanur Rahman and others were present at the program.







--- Mir Mehedi Hasan, Nagarkanda

Leave Your Comments