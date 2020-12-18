359 FFs get gifts in Nakla

Nakla upazila chairman and Joint General Secretary of upazila AL Shah Md Burhan Uddin giving gifts to valiant freedom fighters in Nakla upazila of Sherpur district on Wednesday. -AA



A total of 359 heroic freedom fighters get regards gifts in Nakla upazila of Sherpur district on the occasion of the great victory day-2020 on Wednesday noon. The great victory day has been celebrated with due dignity through various programs in compliance with the health rules as per the government instructions.





On this occasion, courtesy gifts of district administration and upazila administration have been handed over to a total of 359 heroic freedom fighters of the upazila through separate arrangements made by the chairmen of 9 union parishads of the upazila on the day. As a part of this, a discussion meeting and gift distribution program was organized by the Pathakata UP at Pathakata union parishad complex premises of the upazila.





UP chairman Mohammad Foyez Millat presided over the distribution program, where Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Zahidur Rahman, upazila chairman and Joint GS of upazila AL Shah Md Burhan Uddin, vice chairman Mohammad Saroar Alam Talukder, Anil Kumar Roy assistant office secretary of upazila AL, agriculturist Md Mizanur Rahman leader of upazila JL, upazila accounts officer Mustafizur Rahman and Romana Jannat sub-assistant engineer at public health engineering of the upazila, heroic FF Hayeat Ullah union commander of Pathakata union FF command, Khorshed Alam Shamol commander of Amra Muktijoddhar Santan Command Nakla,





At least 44 heroic freedom fighters and their family members of the Pathakata union, president and secretary of union and ward AL, Zahid Newaz secretary of the UP, Mst Halima Khatun, Mst Sampa Begum and Mst Salama Khatun of female member; Md Abdul Mannan Mollah, Md Mozammel Haque, Md Mafizul Islam, Md Azizul Haque, Md Nur Rahman, Md Jantu Mia, Md Abul Hossain general member of the Pathakata UP, Leaders of union and ward Awami League and Juba League, local dignitaries, journalists of different media, village police of the union parishad, local teachers and students, various professionals were present.







Noted that, good quality winter shawls and good foods was handed over to 44 heroic freedom fighters, president and GS of the union and 9 wards of the Pathakata union. The shawls and foods funded by UP Chairman Mohammad Foyez Millats' personal fund.





--- Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

