Diner Sheshe





"For as long as I can remember, I couldn't identify myself as a boy. But I kept mum because I didn't want to bring shame to my family-I kept my feelings bottled in. But everything went awry when I lost my mother to cancer. I was in the 6th grade, and as a 12-year-old I felt grief, guilt and disconnect, altogether. Unable to process my own emotions, I came out to my brother. I went up to him and said, 'I'm a girl; I've always been one.'





Unfortunately, he didn't react the way I'd hoped. I wanted his support, I wanted him to say he'd be there for me, but instead he said, 'It's a phase, you will get over it.' That didn't help my sinking self-esteem, but at the same time, it felt liberating to say it out loud, to refer to myself as a girl. So even though I knew he wouldn't take it well, I came out to Papa as well.





Papa was a strict government official; we led a disciplined life at home. So when I tried telling him about my sexual orientation, he refused to listen. He didn't want to come to terms with the fact that his 'son' was a 'girl'. Even when I told him I wanted to pursue fashion, he pushed me to do something in banking or to give competitive exams.







Initially, I tried...just to please him, but it wasn't me. It had taken me time to come to terms with my own identity, I didn't want to lose myself again. With that resolve, I moved to Delhi under the pretence of studying fashion, but I actually started my transitioning journey.





I researched a lot and finally settled on a doctor. It's funny that my physical transitioning started when I was 17 but mentally, I'd been there, since birth! By then, my brother had come around, so he'd visit me and take me to therapy but other than that, I went through the process by myself.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

