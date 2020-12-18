Worldwide waffling





The Cambridge United manager has hit out at the "disgusting" behavior of fans who booed as the players took the knee before his side's League Two win over Colchester. Mark Bonner said those involved had embarrassed themselves and the club. Other spectators quickly responded with applause, but the boos had been clearly audible as both teams took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter for the first time at the Abbey Stadium this season. "It's disgusting, to be honest," Bonner said.











Members of the Congress party led by former chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday walked out of a meeting of the parliamentary panel on defence. The Congress MPs walked out with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Parliamentary Committee on Defence's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of crucial issues concerning national security like how to better equip the soldiers, PTI quoted sources as saying. According to sources, during the panel's meeting today, Gandhi wanted to bring up the matter of Chinese aggression and better equipping soldiers deployed along the border in Ladakh. However, panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) disallowed the Congress MP.









Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January 2021. Famous Bollywood actress and wife of Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Anushka keeps on sharing glimpses of her life during pregnancy on her social media. Recently, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress shared an advertisement on her social media account, one for a pregnancy self-test kit. In the shared advert, Anushka dressed in sobre rose pink dress, talks about how pregnancy has changed her life completely. With earphones plugged in, Anushka enjoys her music when she realises baby kick, indicating that the baby is hungry.











As hospitals brace for the holidays amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, staffing shortages in U.S. hospitals have created a higher-than-normal demand for international nurses -- but rising costs and immigration delays are thwarting their efforts. Avant, an agency that hires international health care workers, told ABC News that due to pandemic, the company has seen an uptick in job orders from foreign nurses from across the U.S. "Hospitals are in dire need and the demand for international nurses is great right now." Ron Hope, the CEO of Worldwide Healthstaff Solutions, a company that connects health care facilities in the U.S. with nurses from around the world, told ABC News that since the pandemic started, more hospitals and long-term care facilities have reached out to inquire about international nurses.



