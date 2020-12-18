Lahore rally aimed at ousting Imran Khan

Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, wave flags as they listen to the speeches of their leaders during an anti-government protest rally, in Lahore, Pakistan December 13, 2020.





Much publicised December 13 rally organised under the aegis of the Opposition combine Progressive Democra-tic Movement (PDM) at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore got a boost following a massive show of strength further strengthening their resolve to build a public opinion towards ousting Imran Khan from power.





The rally, defying Covid-19 repeated warnings, braving harsh wintry chill, was indeed a success. Gathering was considerable and speeches delivered were blistering, scathing and hard hitting with a sole purpose of getting rid of Imran Khan. While prominent those making thundering orations included PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamait Ulema Islam-F head MaulanaFazlur Rahman.





Their presence together on the stage, cutting across earlier ideological differences, and reaching out to a wider audience did make an impact on the Pakistani population in general particularly the Lahorites who turned up in good numbers. However the tempo of the rally peaked when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a direct digital link from London, addressed the gathering coming down heavily on the Imran Khan government and the military set up citing all the ills his targets possessed.





Maulana Fazlur Rahman termed the existing government as illegitimate and warned Imran in a no nonsensical tenor that now there would be a march to capital Islamabad either in January or latest by early February next year to create a greater awareness amongst the public to oust the government. On his part, representing the PPP, party supremo, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the government for having come to power through a rigging mandate and therefore merits an ouster. Maryam Nawaz, at ease at her home turf of Punjab didn't want to lose sympathy and kept appealing to the audience to continue wearing masks to shield from the threats of Corona. This was particularly underlined time and again as the Government, in order to foil the Lahore rally, kept highlighting the fears of Covid-19 pandemic though such appeals couldn't deter the gathering.





The opposition groups also reiterated their pleas for immediate release of opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Khurshid Shah. In their demand, they also said that Imran Khan was a dummy PM and acted under specific instructions from the military hence should be dismissed forthwith.





Possibly panicked by the huge gathering of the opposition led rally at Lahore, the government went into damage control mode and started claiming that the attendance was hardly 15,000. However, the media by and large, described the rally a complete success from the opposition point of view and felt that the upcoming rally at Islamabad could be a turning point in Pakistani politics. This has further alarmed the military and government quarters who are expected to go into a huddle to draw up a plan to neutralise PDM plans to succeed in their designs. New Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Khan who was brought in only a couple of days back has started talking loud claiming to sabotage the future opposition activities using the Intelligence and other state machineries. This, according to Pakistan watchers, is a tall and hollowed claim and for all practical purposes a nonstarter from the word go.





The writer is a freelance writer and a security analyst. Views are personal.

