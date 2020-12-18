The tragic end of two mighty Empires- II

Thibaw Min, the last King of Burma's Konbaung Dynasty.





The finalization of Burma takeover was one year later in 1885 to which we will pay attention a little later. Indians and Muslims of Rangoon demanded of the British to identify properly the Royal graves and reinstate them with due honor. Unfortunately, they would turn deaf ear to such demands because they apprehended that these graves may become places of pilgrimage and act against their interest of colonialism. It is hard to believe that the situation did not improve till 1991 when the graves were properly identified and a Mazar befitting a Sufi saint has been constructed housing both the graves of Bahadur Shah Zafar and his dear Queen Begum Zeenat Mahal. Several other graves of their relatives and companions are also situated nearby. Most of the people from our subcontinent visiting Myanmar visit the site to shed a drop of tear for the unfortunate Monarch. The writer and Anjana also spent a couple of hours there during our Myanmar trip. It was a melancholy feeling of what fate writes for each individual.





So long we were confined within the limits of our own Indian history. I am sure to most of my readers the facts stated above are nothing new but at best a recap of what they read at different times. Many of the readers perhaps know much more than what have so far been stated. Now I wish to shift to the history of one of our neighbors. Burma in particular. I have observed, I may be wrong as well, that our people know very little about the history of Burma, which is quite ancient. The reason may be Burma's self isolation for more than half a century or it may be the apparent rivalry between our two nations on various issues (mainly Rohingya crisis). It may also be our general lack of interest in history.





But it will be interesting for everyone to know that the last Monarch of Burma met the same fate and same treatment in the hands of the British colonial powers as our own last Mughal Emperor. When British Imperial crown took over Burma in 1885, Thibaw, the last King of Burma's Konbaung Dynasty was exiled to India, precisely to Ratnagiri pretty much in the same fashion as was our Bahadur Shah Zafar. There is this striking similarity in this aspect. Ratnagiri lies in the Konkan coast of Maharastra, halfway between Mumbai and Goa. Its home to famous mango variety Alphonso. Similarly Ratnagiri acted as a home away from home for the Burmese sovereign where he was compelled to spend the last part of his life confined in the same premise.







We find that more than 10000 years ago human settlements started in upper Burma from the Yunnan area of China speaking a Tibeto Burman variant of language widely known as Pyu. Over centuries Pyu people spread all over Burma (both Upper and Lower) and formed Pyu city states. The language, culture, art and social customs of Pyu slowly started taking a new shape consolidating the local similar factors and Burmese features started developing. Pyu city states started combining to form greater and stronger entities.







The first empire formed by the Burmese was centered on present day Bagan. It was called Pagan or Bagan Empire formed in 849 CE by its founder Anawrahta who spent 35 years in consolidating the central rule and spreading of Theravada Buddhism which was taken up by the people of the area during Pyu city states. This religious influence came from India through the interaction with Indians visiting Burma mostly due to business reasons. The Pagan rulers, the descendants of the great Anawrahta kept on extending their territorial boundaries and influence all around and became powerful and influential sovereigns until the first Mongol Invasion of 1277-1287 which resulted in decisive Mongol victory.





The Mongols went away as fast as they came after they have achieved their goal of massacre in their annexed land and amassing its wealth as far as practicable. The Pagan Empire was reduced to several different sovereign Burmese Kingdoms that kept on competing with each other for supremacy. They were the Shan, Mon, Ava, Hanthwady, Mrauk-U, Myinsaing, etc.







The capitals also shifted from place to place as different cities rose to prominence from time to time. They were: Bagan, Pinlay, Pinya, Sagaing, Ava, Prome, Martaban, Amarapura, Mandalay, etc. Different Kingdoms were of different strength but some of them were as strong as to face the savage Mongols. In the 14th century the Myinsaing dynasty faced the second Mongol invasion successfully defeating and driving them away. The Royal chronicles of Burma Zatadawbon, Yazawin and Rajoang gives you a vivid idea about these Kingdoms,wars between themselves and union of some of them fighting to annex neighbouring territories.





By the 16th century a strong dynasty by the name Taungoo emerged and they reunited whole upper and lower Burma to form the largest Empire in South East Asia. The effect of this Empire was felt in Burma for 250 years as their reforms and powerful rule paved way for several prosperous, progressive, peace loving Kingdoms in the Burmese territory. Starting from a 4th century Buddhist city state of Sri Khsetra (Buddhism brought in there by Indian tradesmen) in lower Burma, going through the nomad/monk Pyu city states and advent of Barmar horsemen who came in from the north in 700-800CE to upper Burma the Pagan Empire was formed. Everyone in the territory were absorbed into Burman ethnicity but Mon and Shans coming from north and east kept their own. So did the Rakhines of Arakan. Different other smaller Kingdoms existed and by the middle of the eighteenth century we see the emergence of another mighty statesman Alaungpaya of the Konbaung Dynasty who again started unifying the Burmese Empire.





This Dynasty came to power in 1752. First they evicted Thai origin Mons from Bago,Thatton and Hathawaddy Kingdoms of lower Burma. Then Alaungpaya evicted the French and British who were trying encroachment in the name of doing business. He also waged war against Ayuthaya Thai Kingdom and Lao Kingdoms for expanding his territories. The Konbaung Kingdom had strong centralized rule, continued reforms to prosper and pursued education, culture and literature. They feeling enough strength even dared to engage in fighting the mighty Qing Dynasty of China and achieved localized success. Thus they emerged as a strong and promising prosperous Burma.





In 1785 Alaungpaya's descendant, another strongman of his Dynasty King Bodawpaya annexed Arakan, Manipur and part of Assam thus creating enmity with Britain. Assam was British Indian territory and Manipur was a British protectorate. Burmese occupation of Arakan put threat on British principal port of Chittagong on the eastern flank of British India. Furthermore, the British Imperialists had an eye on Burma's forest reserve (specially teak and mahogany), ruby and jade, other minerals like oil and tin. The vast fertile agricultural land and the trade route between India and China via Burmese land route was also lucrative. This brought about the three Anglo Burmese wars between 1824 and 1885. Slowly the British crept into Burmese territory. In 1826 they got possession of Rangoon and whole lower Burma by 1852. So the entire coastline and business came under their control. A final push remained. The second last Konbaung King Mindon tried his best to keep the British away but his son and weak successor; the last Burmese King Thibaw was overrun by the British troops attacking his capital Mandalay in 1885.







He along with his Queen Supalayat and two princesses were captured from their magnificent wooden palace and put into a steamship anchored in the Irawaddy River. They were destined to be exiled to Ratnagiri, on the Arabian Sea coast of British Indian Bombay Presidency. Gone was the boat down the river not to return again with King Thibaw. For the same reasons as were discussed related to Bahadur Shah Zafar's exile, Thibaw was interned in Ratnagiri for life. First few years he was placed in a British premise but later a reasonable mansion called Thibaw's palace was constructed for him and his family and an annual pension was sanctioned. That was all. He neither had any royal protocol, nor did he have freedom. Thibaw continued with the ordeals of his meaningless life, far away and literally uprooted from his motherland once he ruled. He lived further for about 30 long years. He breathed his last in Ratnagiri in 1916 and still lies buried there.







Thibaw was not shown proper respect by his Burmese compatriots either. No Burmese dignitary ever showed any interest in him while they were India. As late as in 2012 Burmese President Thein Sein visited Ratnagiri to pay respect to their last King while on a state visit to India. In this respect our Bagadur Shah Zafar has proven to be more revered and respected. Since 1994,once the Mazar was ready to be opened for audience, every Indian dignitary and diplomat visiting Myanmar pays homage to his tomb as a must observe rule. Most of our sub continents visitors/tourists to Burma also keep it in their schedule. I did it. I suggest you all to do so too. I have an intention to visit Ratnagiri as well. That still remains in my bucket list. But I have visited the palace once inhabited by the Konbaung Kings including Thibaw in Mandalay. It's a historical monument which demands a visit for sure. (Concluded)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

