Liberation War movie 'Daag' premiered



The short film 'Daag' is set against the backdrop of the great liberation war. It was screened in May 2017 at the 70th Cannes Film Festival's Short Film Corner.It was then released on the international platform Vimeo in May on an on-demand-rental system. Through which any viewer in the world can see the picture for 1 dollar.





Now, this movie has been released for free. On the occasion of Victory Day and the Golden Jubilee of Independence, any viewer can watch it for free from 12 noon yesterday (December 16) till December 31.





Jasim Ahmed, the producer of the film, said, "When the British distribution company Shorts International released the film in 2017 in the US and Europe, many people wanted to know when and how the people of our country will be able to see 'Daag'." After leaving Vimeo, many people started saying, when the film will can be seen for free. So, I think now is the logical time to release the film for free. That's what I did. "





For the past three years, viewers from various countries in North America and Europe have been watching 'Daag' through the UK-based Shorts International's short film, the specialized TV channel Shorts TV. The British distribution company, which is widely discussed in the western world, displays Oscar nominated short films. Shorts International took the television license of 'Daag' from the short film corner of the Cannes. The main point of 'Daag' is that whoever rapes is always a rapist. The story shows that a girl who was raped in the liberation war of 1971 fell into the same situation on her wedding night many years later. But then she became a defendant. The film stars Shatabdi Wadud, Sharmin Zoha Shashi and Bakar Bakul. The background music is done by Partho Barua. The film represented Bangladesh at the 2018 SAARC Film Festival.

