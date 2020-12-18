Chattogram, Khulna set for excessive-voltage grand finale

Captains of Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna poses with trophy on the eve of the grand finale. -Facebook



After a month-long festival of massive hitting, spectacular innings and fierce bowling, the five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 will climax today with a grand finale between two of the most successful sides in the tournament.





The most constant workforce of the season, Mohammad Mithun's men Gazi Group Chattogram will be pitted against a highly committed bunch from the Mahmudullah-led side Gemcon Khulna in an excessive-voltage final and that is rich with incentives for both teams at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 4.30 pm. There is only one question on everyone's lips: who do you think will win? It was the big talking point on the eve of the country's most prestigious tournament final.





While the two teams have met three times so far - with Chattogram winning twice - it will be a new day and more importantly the biggest stage in franchise cricket. Both sides have produced a fashion of playing exactly befitting its time throughout this splendid tournament; both have been relentless.







Both sides were perhaps the two teams who made it through to the final in a more assured fashion. They have enjoyed an amazing run in the tournament, winning league matches consistently. Khulna booked their place in the final with comfortable fashion over Chattogram in the first qualifier with veteran Mashrafe played key role with five-wicket haul.







Mashrafe who was adjudged the player of the match made a terrific figure of 5/35 in four overs. Credit should also be given to opener Jahurul Islam who played a brilliant 80-run knocks.







Jahurul alongside Imrul Kayes and skipper Mahmudullah are three of the leading lights in the Khulna batting line-up. Khulna however will badly miss Shakib's service in the most important match of the tournament as their best player left Dhaka for family emergency. Shakib's father-in-law passed away before Shakib reached USA. Although country's most impactful player had miserable run throughout the tournament with bat and ball but Khulna head coach Mizanur Rahman Babul admitted Shakib's absence will defiantly create havoc.







"Obviously his absence will affect us as he always plays the role of two players simultaneously. We will miss him in the final but family always comes first," Babul said. "Despite his absence, the players are motivated because they are playing the final. We came here to win the trophy and we'll try to show our best in the most important game."





Khulna's strength has been their perfect team combination with experienced hands. Mahmudullah led the team's glories with his remarkable captaincy. Mahmudullah failed to light up with bat but his intelligent captaincy was enough to bring wins in a regular basis. Mashrafe's late inclusion also boosted Khulna's bowling attack







Anyone would be willing to put money on Chattogram with their dominating run in the tournament. Khulna are considered to be inferior in this final battle, but their comfortable win in the first qualifier when the last time these two sides met was a timely reminder to Khulna to not take them lightly. But this is the Bangabandhu T20 Cup final and past records would not mean anything but Mithun's men will look to take a sweet revenge against Khulna in the most important match of the tournament, the grand finale. But Chattogram head coach Mohammad Salahuddin kept Khulna ahead in the high-voltage game with star-studded players in their side.







"I think in T20 games, experience always matters. Both of the teams are bolstered with experienced players but Khulna has more experience and so they are ahead of us," Salahuddin said.





"During the players' draft, we tried to rope in experienced and T20 experts for every position. I think our middle order is strong and they will deliver when it matters most," he added. Some of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup's leading run-getters, most wicket-takers and match-winners will face off today in the blockbuster final where all eyes will be on Chattogram openers Liton and Soumya's swashbuckling batting, Mustafizur-Shoriful's another deadly bowling spell. Mustafizur-Shoriful pair who impressed everyone throughout the tournament shattered Dhaka's final dreams with brilliant bowling display.







