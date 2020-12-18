Mamunul charged with Shah Shafi's murder



A case was filed against 36 people including Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque over murdering their former chief Shah Ahmed Shafi through mental torture.





Md Mainuddin, brother-in-law of Shah Ahmed Shafi, filed the case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court-3, calling his death "a planned murder" on Thursday.







Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, Mir Idris, Habib Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Zakaria Noman Foyezi, Nuruzzaman Nomani, Abdul Matin and Mohammad Shahidullah were among the other accused. The court has accepted the petition and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report in a month, said Abu Hanif, the lawyer for the plaintiff.





Md Mainuddin told media that he brought murder charges against the 36 as Shah Shafi was murdered in a pre-planned way.





"Before his death, he was mentally tortured and his oxygen mask was removed during the unrest at Hathazari Madrasa," he said.





Shah Ahmed Shafi was forced to step down as director general of the Hathazari Boro Madrasa in Chattogram in a meeting of its governing council on September 17 after hundreds of students demonstrated demanding the removal of his son Anas Madani as an assistant director of the institution. Shah Ahmed Shafi breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on September 18, aged 104.





