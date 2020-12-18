BNP is out to fish in muddled water: Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP is making their evil attempts to create unrest in the country to fish in muddled water. He was addressing a ceremony marking warm cloth distribution, inauguration of different projects and foundation stones laying of some development works at Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali district. Quader joined the function through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka, reports BSS.





Calling upon BNP not to consider government's silence as its weakness, the minister said: "Don't make evil attempts. There is no other constitutional way to go to power without polls."





He said a vested quarter is spearing propaganda against the government on social media and in other ways."We will have to forge united resistance against the conspirators," he said.The AL General Secretary urged the party leaders and workers to showcase different achievements and success of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





He said BNP and its cohorts are spreading fabricated information at home and abroad misusing the facilities of Digital Bangladesh built by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The minister said BNP is tarnishing the image of the country by spreading falsehood.He said those who cannot accept the country's independence are now spreading misleading information and hatching anti-country conspiracy in this month of victory.





They also defamed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture which is a settled issue of the history, he added.Dubbing BNP as patron of extreme communal forces, the AL general secretary said the evil forces threw a challenge against the Liberation War and its spirit by defaming Bangabandhu's sculpture.





He urged the pro-liberation forces to be united to build a strong resistance against such evil attempts.Quader said BNP does politics for their own gains, not for the betterment of the people.Turning to development works in Kabirhat Upazila, the minister said works of around 55 projects have ended in the upazila and those projects were inaugurated today.





"We don't want to change own fortunes without making development in my own area. Awami League does politics for changing the fortune of the people," he added.Upazila AL president Nurul Amin Rumi and municipality mayor Jahirul Islam Raihan, among others, joined the function from Kabirhat end.







