Modi reiterates word for Teesta deal

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and Bangladesh's Economic Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin inked MoU on economic cooperation at the State Guest House Padma, Dhaka on Thursday. -PID



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated Delhi's commitment and continued effort to complete the Interim Water Sharing arrangement for the Teesta River at the Bangladesh-India virtual summit and assured that India would support effective and timely delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.







At the summit, both sides agreed to promote two-way investment, technology transfer, joint studies and capacity building in hydrocarbons, according to the joint statement issued following the first Dhaka-Delhi virtual summit.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the resumption of a pre-1965 connectivity line 'Chilahati-Haldibari rail link,' 'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition' that is being hosted from New Delhi to honour the contributions of the two nations' respective fathers, and unveiled a commemorative stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Bangabandhu, reports UNB.





India invited Bangladesh to join the New Develop-ment Bank (so-called BRICS bank) and the Bangladesh Prime Minister expressed interest in it.





Narendra Modi accepted the invitation of Sheikh Hasina to visit Bangladesh next year for the celebration of the Mujib Borsho, the upcoming 50th anniversaries of the Liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations.







