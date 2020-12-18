Bangabandhu's sand sculpture unveiled in Cox's Bazar

A sand sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman unveiled at Laboni point of Cox's Bazar beach on Wednesday. -Collected.



Ignoring Islamists' opposition, a sand sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been unveiled at the sea beach of Cox's Bazar on the Victory Day as part of protests against the vandalism of his statue in Kushtia.





Deputy Commissioner of the district Md Kamal Hossain inaugurated the sculpture at the Laboni point of the beach on Wednesday. A total of 100 pigeons were freed to mark the unveiling program.







At that time, the national anthem was sung. Later, Kamal Hossain said, "The artwork is an expression of protest against the damaging of Bangabandhu's sculpture. The initiative was taken to spread the wave of protests all around the country from the sea shore." He said, construction of a permanent sculpture at the Bangabandhu intersection in Kalatali of Cox's Bazar is under way. The design of the proposed sculpture is awaiting the approval of the Prime Minister's Office.





Local voluntary organisation Branding Cox's Bazar's coordinator Ishtiak Ahmed Joy said they contacted Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts for the sculpture to protest against the vandalism of Bangabandhu's statue in Kushtia.





They later communicated with the local authorities to install the 10-foot high free-standing bust, which is about six feet wide.





A group of Islamists have been opposing installation of sculptures of Bangabandhu in the name of Islam.







--- Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox' Bazar

