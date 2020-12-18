Hasina-Modi pledge boosting ties, cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit on Thursday with a commitment to bolster ties and cooperation between the two nations.







Sheikh Hasina led the Bangladesh delegation from her official residence- Ganabhaban while Narendra Modi led the Indian delegation from New Delhi.

During the summit, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has suggested further integrating economies of Bangladesh and India to consolidate the global and regional value chains.







She said, "I believe both our countries can move forward with the global and regional value chains by further integrating our economies taking advantage of available synergies."





Terming the ongoing connectivity initiatives between the two neighboring nations as catalysts in this regard, the head of Bangladesh government said, "A prime example is the resumption of Chilahati-Haldibari rail link which we inaugurated today (Thursday)."







"We happily recognise the growing mutual dependency of the economies of Bangladesh and India. A good number of Indian nationals are employed in the manufacturing and service sector of Bangladesh and are remittance earners for India. On the other hand, India receives its highest number of tourists and medical patients from Bangladesh," she added.







The premier said relations between Bangladesh and India have embarked on a landmark moment, adding, "Yesterday (Wednesday), Bangladesh celebrated 50 years as an independent nation. Bangladesh and India have also stepped into the 50th year of establishment of diplomatic relations."





She went on to say, "Further, we are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Just a few months ago, we concluded celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of your Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi."







"In Bangladesh, we released a special postal stamp as a mark of tribute to Bapuji. I understand today we will be inaugurating a stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Bangabandhu," she added.





The Bangladesh premier conveyed her sincere gratitude to the Indian premier and the Indian government for "so spontaneously coming together to mark these important occasions" with joint celebrations. "We have chalked out joint programmes throughout the coming year in cities worldwide, to commemorate our inseparable linkages in Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971."





"The crowning glory of our joint commemoration would be your presence in Dhaka for the celebrations on 26th March 2021," she said.





Sheikh Hasina mentioned that throughout 2020 they witnessed a number of initiatives such as trade through rail routes, high level visits and meetings, capacity-building initiatives, the first trial run of Indian cargo from Kolkata to North-East India and of course, cooperation on COVID-19.





Commending Narendra Modi for the manner in which his government has countered the COVID-19 in one of the world's most affected and populated zones, she said, "Apart from the health care packages, the economic packages introduced under your initiative of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" is admirable."





"We believe India will play an even more important role in the global economy through your policies taken," said the Bangladesh Prime Minister.





In Bangladesh also, her government has introduced stimulus packages to the tune of 14.14 billion US dollars to offset the economic and social impacts of the pandemic, she said, adding that the government has expanded social safety-net coverage providing assistance to more than 25 million people since detection of the virus in early March.





Sheikh Hasina said extensive measures have been put in place to contain the second wave of the pandemic. "As a result, our economy has sustained an upward growth trend, despite widespread disruptions in the international supply chains and decline in consumer demand," she said.





She paid rich tribute to members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 Liberation War and the government and people of India who extended their whole-hearted support for the cause of Bangladesh's liberation.





Going down on the memory lane, Sheikh Hasina said, "Today (December 17) is a special day for us. We, my mother, younger sister Sheikh Rehana, Russell, four-month old little Joy and me were under the captivity of Pakistani occupation forces. Col Ashok Tara of India, who was then major, made us free from captivity in the morning of December 17, 197."





"Bangladesh got freed on December 16, but we got freed on December 17," she said, adding, "On this day (December 17), I have expressed my sincere gratitude to Col Ashok Tara."





Mentioning that she was happy to meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi again, particularly on this month of Victory, Sheikh Hasina said, "December evokes in all Bangladeshis the spirit of joy, freedom and celebration as we recall with deep gratitude our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose dynamic leadership, we earned our great independence."





The PM also paid deep homage to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives and more than two hundred thousand women who sacrificed their honour for Bangladesh's independence in 1971.





After their opening remarks, both Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link alongside unveiling a commemorative stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Apart from this, the two premiers jointly inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition in New Delhi to show respect to the contributions of the two greatest leaders -Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi - of the last century.





Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country always priorities Bangladesh as New Delhi follows neighborhood first policy.





"Strengthening and deepening relation with Bangladesh has been a priority for me from the very first day in office," he said in his introductory speech in a Bangladesh-India virtual summit.





Noting that this year has been very challenging due to the global pandemic (Covid-19), Narendra Modi said it is a matter of satisfaction that in this difficult time there has been good cooperation between India and Bangladesh.





"Whether it relates to medicine or medical equipment or health professionals working together. . . We have had good cooperation between us in the area of vaccines as well," she said, adding, "I would like to pay special attention to all your requirements."





Apart from health, the Indian premier said, a partnership has continuously moved forward this year in other sectors as well.





He said they have managed to reduce obstacles to land border trade while connectivity has been improved between both the countries.





"New means have been added and all these demonstrate the desire to strengthen our relationship further," he pointed out.





Praising Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi said, "Your (Sheikh Hasina) personal commitment towards bilateral relations is also very clear to see."





On the occasion of "Mujib Borsha" (Mujib Year), he conveyed his best wishes on behalf of all Indians, saying "Mujib Chirantan. Bangabandhu's message is eternal and it is with this sentiment that we honor his legacy."





"Bangabandhu's legacy is clearly reflected in your (Sheikh Hasina) great leadership," he added.





The Indian premier said it is a matter of pride for him to have the opportunity today to release with Sheikh Hasina a postage stamp in honor of Bangabandhu and inaugurate digital exhibition on Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"I hope this exhibition of Bapu and Bangabandhu will inspire our youth that has a special section on Kasturba Gandhi and also respected Bangamata (Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib)," he said.





On the occasion of the 49th independence anniversary of Bangladesh, Narendra Modi said he paid homage at the national war memorials and lit gold victory torch.





Besides, he said, they are celebrating the golden victory from the 16th of December onwards during which several programs will be organized across India.





The Indian Prime Minister also thanked Sheikh Hasina for her invitation to visit Bangladesh next year, saying "It will be an honor for me to pay tribute to Bangabandhu along with you."





Prior to the bilateral talks between Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi, Bangladesh and India inked seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on different issues in Dhaka.





The signed documents are: Framework of understanding on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector, framework agreement on "high impact community development projects, protocol on trans-boundary elephant conservation, MoU on supply of equipment and improvement of garbage/solid waste disposal ground in Barishal City Corporation, MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, MoU between the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, Dhaka and National Museum, New Delhi, and terms of reference of India-Bangladesh CEOs Forum.







-- Agency

