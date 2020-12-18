Three killed in Kishoreganj road crash December 18, 2020

At least three people were killed and three others were injured as a truck collided head-on with a CNG autorickshaw in Kalikaprasad area of Bhairab in Kishoreganj on Thursday.





Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Officer-in-Charge of Bhairab Police Station Md Mamunur Rahman said a truck plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting a CNG autorickshaw in the afternoon.





The accident killed a man on the spot and two others died after being taken to the hospital, said the OC.





Police seized the truck, but only after the driver managed to flee.





Meanwhile, road accidents continue to spike in Bangladesh, with the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an advocacy group for less dangerous roads, reported 439 deaths from 417 accidents in November.





That meant fatalities were up nearly one-sixth or close to 16% from October, when 383 lives were lost in 314 accidents.





The number of accidents went up by nearly one-third, or 33%.





Nirapad Sarak Chai, another road safety advocacy group, in a report said that 5,227 people were killed in 4,702 road accidents in Bangladesh last year.





The World Bank has said Bangladesh needs to invest an estimated extra $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its fatalities from road crashes.





The report pointed to the high death rate on Bangladesh’s roads as the consequence of a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes.













Leave Your Comments