Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand





The government has appointed Mohammed Abdul Hye, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Algeria, as the country’s next Ambassador to Thailand.





Hye is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.





In his diplomatic career, he served in Bangladesh missions in Manama, Moscow, Bangkok and Dubai.





Prior to his present assignment, he served as High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei.





At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities including as Director General (Administration).





Mohammed Abdul Hye obtained his BSc in Civil Engineering from BUET.





