Dubai passenger held with gold bars at Sylhet airport





Officials of Customs Intelligence arrested a man with 14 gold bars and gold ornaments at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Jamil Ahmed, 26, of Kashba upazilla in Brahmanbari.





Customs officials conducted a drive after the Dubai flight landed at Sylhet Osmani Airport at 7:45am, said Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence Al Amin.





“We seized 12 gold bars which were hidden in Jamil’s luggage and another two gold bars with some gold ornaments from his handbag,” he said.





The recovered gold has an estimated market value of approximately Tk 1.5 crore, said, said Al Amin.





Legal action will be taken against Jamil, he added.





Bangladesh has recently seen a spurt in gold smuggling. Last week, a man was arrested at Dhaka airport with 15kg gold that had an estimated market value of Tk10.5 crore.





He, too, had flown in from Dubai.





