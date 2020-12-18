AL reveals its 61 mayoral candidates for 2nd phase municipal polls

Awami League on Friday announced the names of 61 mayoral candidates for the 2nd phase municipal elections scheduled to be held on January 16.





The announcement came after a meeting of Bangladesh Awami League’s Local Government Representative Nomination Board, held at Ganobhaban with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





The ruling party declared its nominated mayoral candidates for 7 municipalities in Rangpur Division, 20 municipalities in Rajshahi Division, 8 municipalities in Khulna Division, one municipality in Barishal Division, 8 in Dhaka Division, 4 municipality in Mymensingh Division, 7 municipalities in Sylhet Division and six municipalities in Chattogram Division, according to an AL’s release.





The Election Commission on December 2 announced the election schedule for the 61 municipalities.





According to the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is December 20, while the date for scrutinising them is December 22 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 29.





Electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used in 29 municipalities, while traditional ballot papers in the remaining 32 municipalities during the second phase elections.





The municipal elections will kick off with voting in 25 municipalities set to be held in the first phase later this month. EC has also announced the schedule for the third phase, to be held in 64 municipalities on January 30, 2021.













Leave Your Comments