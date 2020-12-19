The most popular place in Jaflong



Songrampunji Waterfall is the main attraction of Jaflong. This is the big waterfall in Bangladesh. Songrampunji Waterfalls is located on the border of India. It takes only 20 minutes from Jaflong Zero Point to go to the Songrampunji Waterfall. Songrampunji Waterfall is also known as the Mayabi Waterfall. During the rainy season, the waterfall is full of water. this is why the rainy season is the best time to go to visit Mayabi Waterfall. As it is located in India, Bangladeshi tourists can go to see the top of Sangramgpunji Waterfall with the cooperating of BSF. The Waterfall has three steps and there is a tunnel in the third step of the waterfall, and the end of the tunnel is still unknown.







How to go Songrampunji Waterfall





If you want to see Songrampunji Waterfall then you will have to come to the tea country of Sylhet, Jaflong. There are many ways to go to Sylhet from different places of the country. Such as bus, train or air.







Dhaka to Sylhet





Many buses leave from Dhaka to Sylhet. Among them are Green Line, Saudi Arabia, S. Alam, Shyamoli, Ena and those are left from Fakirapul, Gabtali, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Abdullapur bus terminals of Dhaka.





You can also travel from Dhaka to Sylhet by train. You can choose from Kamalapur or Airport Railway Station to visit the Upaban express, Jayantika, Parabat, Kalni Express train as your travel companion. The train fares ranging from 280 to 1200 taka for each person and It takes almost 7-8 hours to go to Sylhet by train.





If you want to go faster then you can travel by Airplane. Biman Bangladesh, United Air, Regent Air, Novo Air, and US Bangla Air Airplanes go to Osmani Airport in Sylhet from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments