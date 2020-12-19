

There are many historic places in Shyamnagar. Shyamnagar Zamindar Bari is one of them. The full name of Shyamnagar Zamindar is "Haricharan Zamindar Bari Shyamnagar''. Shyamnagar Zamidar Bari was made by Zamidar Haricharan. It was established at end of 19th century.





The zamindar built a palatial house in 1888 at Nakipur village in Shyamnagar upazila. Locally known as 'Nakipur Zamindar Bari', it is about 62km northeast of Satkhira city. According to historical records, the entire Nakipur estate comprised 200,000 lakh acres of land that spread from Hingalganj in West Bengal, India to Shyamnagar in Satkhira.







There was a large dighi (water reservoir) to the south of the house, but it no longer exists. On the left side of the dighi, there was a two-storied nahabatkhana (drum house), which is in ruins now. There was a small pond closer to the house for women. There are two Shiva temples on its dilapidated ghat (paved steps).







How to go





It is located in Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira district. After reaching Satkhira you may use Bus or CNG auto rickshaw to reach there.



How to reach: Satkhira District





The only route to go to Satkhira from Dhaka is by road. You can take a bus to go to Satkhira, crossing river by ferry. Some of the bus services available are listed below for your assistance.







Where to stay





There are not many hotels in Satkhira and the few available places may not meet your standards. Accommodation facilities in Satkhira still need to improve.



Things to do





You can see the architectural beauty of this Zamindar Bari



Eating facilities





You need to look for the local restaurants nearby.

