Evaly's celebrates 2nd founding anniversary

Evaly celebrated its second founding anniversary on Wednesday. -AA



Two years after the establishment of domestic e-commerce-based marketplace Evaly.com Limited has entered its third year. On this occasion, the organization celebrated its founding anniversary with several events. On Wednesday (December 16) this day is celebrated at the Residential Model School and College ground of the capital with a limited range of formalities due to corona pandemic. At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyred freedom fighters on the occasion of the Great Victory Day. According to Evaly sources, this year the founding anniversary is celebrated in a small scale with its own staff and a limited number of customers and vendors, rather than any large-scale event due to corona pandemic.



Besides, personnel from several e-commerce, information and communication technology sectors of the country were also present as invited guests at the event.



