Facebook pours fuel on Apple privacy row



Facebook has launched a public offensive against Apple, dragging a long-simmering row between the two tech giants into the public sphere.





Earlier this year, Apple announced it planned to ask users if they want their data to be shared for targeted, personalised advertising. The move is likely to hurt Facebook, which has warned it could cut the money earned through its ad network by half. Apple told the BBC it is simply "standing up" for its users. But Facebook is portraying itself as "speaking up for small businesses". A blog post from Dan Levy, vice-president of ads, suggested that Facebook needs it to be possible to track users' activities across other apps and websites, in order to help its advertisers target their posts at those people who would most likely be responsive.





As a result, he said, preventing this from happening "truly impacts" not Facebook, but local businesses - like a coffee shop, small retail, or a start-up event planner - because they would not be able to afford campaigns that would need to be seen by more people to generate the same amount of sales.





"Yes, there will be an impact to Facebook's diversified ads business, but it will be much less than what will befall small businesses," Mr Levy wrote.





The tech giant took out full-page adverts in some print newspapers as part of its PR blitz. It also hosted a news conference in which it presented small business owners making its case. Facebook alleged Apple's move is about forcing people to use Apple's own advertising platform, which it claims is exempt from the new rules - something Apple denies. It also argues that digital content like apps will need to move to payments and subscriptions instead of advertising - which Apple takes a 30% cut of on iPhones. Apple refutes such allegations, and believes Facebook is trying to deflect attention from scrutiny of its own business practices.





"We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users," Apple told the BBC.





"Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites - and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice."





--- BBC

Leave Your Comments