Rashford nets brace as Man U overcome Sheffield

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with team mates (l - r) Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on



Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United extended their 100 percent record on the road, coming from behind again to win 3-2 at the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Thursday.





United have now won all six away league games this season -- conceding first on each occasion -- and the latest comeback victory moved them up to sixth place, on 23 points, five behind leaders Liverpool.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start keeper Dean Henderson ahead of David De Gea for the trip to Bramall Lane where the English keeper played on loan last season. But Henderson made a nightmare start, getting caught in possession by Oliver Burke who slid the ball to David McGoldrick who fired the Blades into a fifth-minute lead. After wasting a good opportunity with a wild shot, Rashford made no mistake in the 26th minute as he collected a long ball from Victor Lindelof with a deft first touch and deadly first-time strike. Paul Pogba set up the second with a one-touch pass on the turn, over the top of the Sheffield defence to Anthony Martial, who rounded Aaron Ramsdale before slotting home.





Six minutes after the break, Rashford added his second to make it 3-1, finishing off a fine passing move started by Pogba, with a shot that squeezed under Ramsdale's body.



McGoldrick pulled one back for the Yorkshire strugglers three minutes from the end, heading in a corner from close range before Henderson made amends for his early mistake with a reflex save to keep out a Lys Mousset drive.Sheffield United have a solitary point after 13 matches, the lowest tally at that stage in English top-flight history.





--- Reuters, Sheffield





Leave Your Comments