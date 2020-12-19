Nepal appoints ex-Tigers coach as head coach

Dav Whatmore



Former Australia batsman, Dav Whatmore has been appointed the new head coach of the Nepal Cricket team.







Whatmore coached the Sri Lankan team which won the 1996 World Cup defeating Australia in the final in Lahore. The 66-year-old has also coached Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe.





Dav Whatmore is replacing Umesh Patwal who resigned in February 2020. He will have Raunak Bahadur Malla as general manager, and Binod Kumar Das as cricket manager for Nepal Cricket- they will take their duties from January 2021, reports agency.







Nepal failed to qualify for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. Hence, Whatmore's major challenge would be to help the Asian nation book a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. "Dav is extremely keen to take on this new challenge, as he strongly believes Nepal has great talent and a very bright future in international cricket," the Cricket Association of Nepal said in a release.





Apart from heading Sri Lanka to a World Cup title, Dav Whatmore was the coach of the Bangladesh team in the 2007 World Cup where they qualified for the Super Eight knocking out India in the group stage. The Australian has also plied his trade as a coach in the Indian Premier League coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders for two seasons as well as Indian domestic side Kerala, and helped them reach their maiden Ranji Trophy semi-final in 2018-19.





Nepal is an emerging and quickly progressing cricket nation. Leg-spinner, Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal's most sought after cricketer in franchise cricket. He also has a contract with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. "Dave is extremely keen to take on this new challenge, as he strongly believes Nepal has great talent and a very bright future in international cricket.



Nepal is a beautiful country and Dave is looking forward to this new challenge with young talent in Nepal," the statement added.







Leave Your Comments