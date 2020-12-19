Mahmudullah's sublime fifty leads Khulna to 155-7



Captain Mahmudullah Riyad led Gemcon Khulna from the front with a sublime half-century as his side recovered from a shaky start to compile 155-7 against Gazi Group Chattogram in the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.





Mahmudullah blasted 48 ball-70 not out, hammering eight fours and two sixes, most of which came at the death overs to help Khulna amass a fighting total. Being sent to bat first, Khulna received a huge setback when inform opener Jahurul Islam was out in the first ball of the innings, after holing out one at mid-off off Nahidul Islam for naught.





Nadihul then gave Khulna another setback, getting rid of Imrul Kayes for 8, leaving them at tricky 21-2. Young opener Zakir Hasan looked to be determined to make his innings bigger after getting the start but he played one shot too many to be out for 25 off 20, that included three fours and one six.





Mahmudullah then came to the crease and saw Ariful threw away his start, by edging one to wicket-keeper for 21.



Unfazed by the colleagues' manic dismissals, the captain played shots all-round the wicket to keep the scoreboard rotating and gave it much-needed pace. But he lacked a support at the other end as wickets tumbling at regular interval.





As it looked, Khulna would have to be pleased with below par score, Mahmudullah scored 17 runs in the last over to help the side propel past 150 runs mark, which at least gave the bowlers something to defend,Nahidul Islam and Shoriful Islam grabbed two wickets apiece for Chattogram while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one wicket apiece.









