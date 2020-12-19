Zulqar Nain new ambassador to Algeria



The government has appointed Muhammad Zulqar Nain, currently serving as deputy high commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission in London, as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Algeria.





Ambassador designate Zulqar Nain is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a foreign ministry press release said on Friday, reports BSS. In his diplomatic career, Zulqar Nain served in various capacities in



Bangladesh missions in Washington DC, Seoul and Birmingham while at the Foreign Ministry here he worked in different Wings.





He obtained his masters in diplomacy and trade from Monash University.





Leave Your Comments