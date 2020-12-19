M Abdul Hye new envoy to Thailand



The government has appointed Mohammed Abdul Hye, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Algeria, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand.





Mohammed Abdul Hye is a career foreign service officer belonging to 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a foreign ministry press release said here today. Prior to his present assignment, he served as High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei. In his diplomatic career, he served in Bangladesh Missions in Manama, Moscow, Bangkok and Dubai while at the foreign ministry here he worked in various capacities including as Director General (Administration).





Abdul Hye obtained his BSc in Civil Engineering from BUET.





