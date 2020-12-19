Khorshed Alam to receive Bangabandhu Award



Bangladesh government has decided to confer Bangabandhu Award to Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit of Foreign Ministry for his outstanding contribution in winning maritime lawsuits against Myanmar and India in the international court.





Mohammad Khorshed Alam played vital roles in resolving Bangladesh's maritime disputes with India and Myanmar over maritime territory. He was appointed as Bangladesh's deputy agent in both the cases.





Mohammad Khorshed Alam was appointed in Foreign Ministry on a contractual basis in 2009. Bangladesh filed cases against India and Myanmar in the international court over maritime issues in the same year.





Mohammad Khorshed Alam was born in 1953. He was elected for the post of President of International Seabed Authority in 2016.

