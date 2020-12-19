BD, India reiterate commitment to eliminating terrorism



Bangladesh and India on Thursday reiterated their commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held a virtual summit, during which they jointly inaugurated Chilahati-Haldibari rail route, linking the two neighboring countires. According to a joint statement, both sides held comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.





Recognizing that terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, both Modi and Hasina reiterated their "strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, " an official statement of the ministry of external affairs said.



Both sides agreed to hold an early meeting of the Joint Boundary Conference to prepare a new set of strip maps along the stretch of Icchamati, Kalindi, Raimongol and the Hariabhanga Rivers from Main Pillar 1 to Land Boundary terminus, with a view to finalising the delineation of the boundaries as fixed. It was agreed to carry out necessary work to convert the International Boundary along Kuhsiyara river into a fixed boundary.





The two leaders also agreed to facilitate completion of border fencing at all pending sectors at the international border between both the countries at the earliest beginning from the Tripura (India)- Bangladesh sector. Both sides stressed on full implementation of the ongoing Coordinated Border Management Plan.





At the summit, Prime Minister Modi also announced that under his 'neighbourhood first policy', the government will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh as soon as they are produced in India. While noting the ongoing bilateral collaboration over the vaccine-development in the private sector, PM Modi also offered collaboration in therapeutics and partnership in vaccine production.







