

President M Abdul Hamid on Friday called upon all concerned to carry out all types of court proceedings as well as preserve all its documents digitally.

"Carry out court proceedings digitally . . . As the Supreme Court (SC) is the 'Court of Record', I think it is very important to digitally preserve all its documents and all its activities from the filing of the case to the announcement of the verdict," he said.





The head of the state was delivering his virtual speech from Bangabhaban on the 'Supreme Court Day -2020', reports BSS.





Terming the information technology (IT) as an integral part of the daily life, President Hamid said even during the global pandemic Coronavirus, it has been possible for the courts to use IT to ensure justice for the people in a virtual way.





"For this I thank all those involved in this (digital) activity," the head of the state added.





The President urged judges, lawyers and all concerned to ensure the rule of law and justice by utilizing their respective talents and thinking, being liable to country, people and Constitution.





He said Bangladesh constitution stated that all citizens are equal to the eyes of law and are entitled to equal protection of the law.





"Therefore, it should be remembered that a litigant has the right to get justice. And it is our responsibility and duty to ensure the right of the citizen. There is no question of kindness or favor here," President Hamid added.





Noting that country's apex court Supreme Court is the guardian of the sacred Constitution, the President said since its (SC) inception, the Bangladesh Supreme Court has been playing a commendable role in protecting the fundamental rights of the people, establishing the rule of law and ensuring justice for the litigants.





The Supreme Court declared the Fifth and Seventh Amendments to the Constitution null and void, and restored the democratic rights of the people, he said.





Despite various hurdles, Abdul Hamid said the Supreme Court has played a commendable role in consolidating the rule of law in the country through the trial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case and the trial of war criminals.





Reviewing the previous history, he said it is seen that the Supreme Court protected the basic human rights as well as the Constitution of the people whenever it is needed in the crisis of the nation.





About the role of the lawyers, President Hamid, also a former practicing lawyer, said, "Lawyers are an essential part of the trial process through which judicial work cannot proceed without their help."





The President hoped that lawyers would go further than before in the practice of knowledge and would help the litigants to get justice quickly with their respective talent, wisdom, honesty and sincerity.





"I myself as a lawyer know how difficult and complicated the judicial work is", Hamid said.





"How much work a judge has to do in conducting judicial proceedings. The government strongly believes in the independence of the judiciary and is committed to ensuring the professional benefits of judges," he added.





One of the goals of sustainable development is to create opportunities for justice for all by establishing a peaceful and just society, Abdul Hamid mentioned.





The President called upon the judges to take care of the litigants' rights so that they do not have to roam in the court's corridor the day after day to get a copy of the judgment after the verdict of the case.





"One thing to keep in mind is that if the dispute is not resolved properly, there will be a crisis of confidence. And if this process continues again and again, a chaotic situation may arise in the state and society," he mentioned.





The President hoped that the financially indigent and distressed litigants would get all the legal assistance in the courts from the beginning of the case till the disposal.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, MP, Attorney General of Bangladesh AM Amin Uddin and Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association Ruhul Quddus Kajal also spoke on the occasion.





Justice Enayetur Rahim also spoke there paying tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Mujib Year.





Former justices, senior Judges, lawyers, secretaries to the President, high civil and military officials were also present there.





A documentary on the history of the Supreme Court was also screened on the occasion.





