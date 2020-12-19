

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP has revealed its political bankruptcy by seeking support of foreign forces to go to power. He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion marking Victory Day and inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladesh Corner at Setu Bhaban in the capital on Friday.





Quader also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Though BNP always talks about sovereignty and Liberation War, now the party's main task is to make complaints to foreigners."





Those who cannot accept the country by heart and soul, they are patronizing the anti-liberation forces, he said.





BNP is now hatching conspiracy to create unrest in the country to fish in muddled water, he added.





"These evil efforts will have boomerang effects for BNP as the people are very conscious now. The people don't respond to BNP's negative politics. That is why BNP wants to take revenge on the people," he said.





Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in maximum socio-economic indexes before the golden jubilee of independence, the minister said, adding the country is marching ahead in an indomitable speed.





He said Bangladesh's development stories are now discussed in Pakistan parliament and they want to be a country like Bangladesh.





It reveals the success of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's lifelong struggles, he added.





Quader said now Bangladesh's development and progress is astonishing the world because of magical leadership and charismatic decision making of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Leave Your Comments