Complaint filed with police station



Two teachers of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur have filed a complaint with police station against several fellow teachers for using a distorted flag of Bangladesh while paying respects to martyrs on Victory Day.







The duo, assistant professor of mathematics department Masiur Rahaman and lecturer mass communication and journalism department Mahamudul Haque, filed the complaint against seven teachers on Thursday night alleging that they had committed sedition by distorting the national flag.





It has been seen in the photograph posed by several teachers of Begum Rokeya University while paying homage to martyrs on Victory Day that the red circle at the center of the green flag was replaced by a red square.







The photo went viral on social media and displaying the flag in an unseemly manner was widely criticized on facebook.





Mahamudul Haque gave a post on his facebook wall criticizing the use of a distorted national flag.





"As a university teacher I feel shame as all of them are teachers. Dishonoring the national flag on Victory Day! The design of the flag has been changed. A red square has been used instead of a circular one. I condemn and protest this act," he said.





Mahmudul Haque told BBC, "It was a central program of the university. The administration and authorities of the university are entirely responsible for this. Those who have committed the act and the university authorities are equally guilty."







