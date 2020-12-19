Bagha Jatin's statue defaced in Kushtia



Miscreants defaced the statue of British revolutionary leader Jatindranath Mukherjee known as Bagha Jatin in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Friday.





Kushtia superintendent of police SM Tanvir Arafat and Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan visited the spot, said Mujibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station. "The face and nose of the statue, which was installed at the Bagha Jatin College premises in Kaya in 2016, were damaged by the miscreants," Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan said.





Police questioned Advocate Nizamul Huq Chunnu, president of Kaya College Governing body, Harun ur Rashid, principal of the college, Anisur Rahman, member of the college governing body and Khalilur Rahman, night guard of the college, for their alleged negligence of protecting the sculpture of Bagha Jatin.





Born in 1879 in the current Jhenidah district, Bagha Jatin grew up in Kaya village in Kushtia at his maternal grandfather's home. The statue was inaugurated in 2016 at Kaya College by the then governor of India's Tripura state, Tathagata Ray to commemorate his memory. Bagha Jatin died in 1915 at the age of 35 after being wounded and captured during a gunfight with British police. The vandals had previously defaced a Bangabandhu statue under the cover of night in Kushtia amid growing opposition from Islamic groups, including Hifazat-e Islam, to the statues of the Father of the Nation on December 04.





--- HK Jibon, Kushita

