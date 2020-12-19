12 killed in bus-train collision in Joypurhat





At least twelve people were killed as a train crashed into a bus on Purana Poi level crossing in Joypurhat sadar upazila early Saturday.





The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.





Salam Kabir, superintendent of Joypurhat Police Station, said the accident took place around 6 am when the Rajshahi-bound ‘Uttara’ Mail train from Parbatipur hit the Hili-bound bus, leaving ten people dead on the spot and 10/12 others injured.





Of the injured, five people were taken to Bogura General Hospital where two people died there while the rest were taken to Joypurhat Modern Hospital.

















Leave Your Comments